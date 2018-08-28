‘Realme 2’ budget smartphone with notched display in India

Online focused smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday launched its second budget handset “Realme 2” with notched full screen display in India for Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990 for 32GB and 64GB memory variants, respectively.

Available on Flipkart, “Realme 2” is the first device to offer a notched full screen in the Rs 10,000 segment, the company said in a statement.

The dual SIM smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch display and the memory can be expanded up to 256GB.

The device supports a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with “bokeh” effect, which makes the images sharper and background blurred.

There is an 8MP selfie camera which comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is capable of recognisng 296 facial points and accordingly gives customised beauty effects, the company claimed.

“‘Realme 2’ features India’s first notch display in the Rs 10,000 segment with diamond-cutting designs, a big battery and a lot more at surprising prices,” said Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chip coupled with a 4230mAh battery and runs on parent company OPPO’s Android-based “ColorOS 5.1”.

The diamond black and red colour variants would be available from September 4 followed by the blue colour version of it that would be made available from October.

Born as OPPO’s sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand targeting at global youth with an “India-first” approach.

In July, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.