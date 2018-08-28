Asiad 2018: Indian men’s archery team settle for silver

The Indian archery compound men’s team had to settle for silver against Korea in a rip-roaring final which ended in a shoot-out after both teams were locked 229-229 here at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.

India won the first set 60-56, a solid four-point lead over Korea in the four-set final.

Korea came back strongly in the second set to win 58-54 and level the proceedings at 114-114.

It was a see-saw battle which saw India reclaim advantage in the third set, winning 58-56.

In the final set, the scores were level at 229-229 after it looked like India had won initially. But revised scores read a Korea win at 59-57 to take the match in shootout.

Both the teams had 29/30 in a nailbiting shootout round with Korea hitting the bull’s eye in the first shot making the difference.