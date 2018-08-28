Amar Singh to meet UP Governor over Azam Khan’s threats

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Tuesday said he will meet Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and submit a complaint against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd Azam Khan for threatening his family.

Amar Singh was speaking to the media here as a distraught father trying to protect his daughters against Khan’s threats which he made in a television interview.

He will meet Naik on Wednesday.

In the interview, Khan also alleged that he was dumped by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.