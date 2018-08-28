6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s Lombok Island on Tuesday, but no immediate casualties or damages were reported.

Lombok island is undergoing relief work after being hit by a series of quakes since the end of July. Over 500 people have been killed along with a massive infrastructure damage, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

The latest quake occurred at 2.08 p.m. with the epicentre 106 km southeast Kupang of East Nusa Tenggara province and a depth of 10 km, the agency official was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

At least 557 people had died and almost 400,000 were displaced due to four quakes of magnitudes between 6.3-6.9, which had struck the Indonesian island of Lombok between July 29 and August 19.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activities, where some 7,000 earthquakes, mostly moderate, are recorded each year.