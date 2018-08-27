Halep remains on top of women’s singles tennis rankings

Romania’s Simona Halep continued to lead the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday with 8,061 points, followed by Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.

United States’ Sloane Stephens remained in her third spot in this week’s unchanged top 10, followed by Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, respectively, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka climbed five positions up to the 20th after she won the Connecticut Open final 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday over Carla Suarez of Spain, who jumped six positions to the 24th.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,061 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5,975

3. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,482

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,305

5. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,885

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,725

7. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,555

8. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,105

9. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,900

10. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3,787