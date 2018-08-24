Get your beach vacation wardrobe ready

Planning a beach vacation? Make sure your wardrobe is perfect for the setting and for your body.

Karan Behal, CEO and Founder of PrettySecrets, and Jacqueline Kapur, Co-founder and President of Ayesha, dole out some tips on how to be beach ready.

* This swimwear season, the biggest trends are Hawaiian inspired colourways, mix and match separates and sexy silhouettes. With accessories, you can never go wrong with tassels for the beach vibrant look. Pair this elegant dreamcatcher tassel neckpiece with a plain t-shirt and shorts for a quirky and vibrant look. If you are looking for something that is subtle yet vivacious, then a coral beaded necklace is what you should opt for.

* If you have a body that is small on top and bigger on the bottom, it means your body is pear shaped. The Stringini Bikini Shorts Set or Tankini Set is what you need. The plunge top will minimise the attention to your hips while the shorts will help create a lean silhouette. Blue is the colour of the seawater, so what better jewellery for a relaxing day near the sea than a metallic gold rectangular plate earrings with the blue tassel.

* A Flounce Swimsuit or strappy swimsuit is ideal for round figures with full bust, hip and thighs. The off shoulder of this piece will highlight your curves and give you all the support in the right places. If you instead like to flaunt your bust, then go for a strappy Swimsuit which comes with cut outs in all the right places. You can also accessorise your beach look with coral bead studded wrap around bracelet or pastel pink crystal wrap around bracelet for that go to beach look

* A simple beach dress or a casual look helps highlight the personality when clubbed with bright accessories. For those of you with evenly proportionate shoulders, hips and waist, a halter neck bikini or stringini bikini is your best choice. The plunging top will give you the illusion of curves while the string bikini bottoms will offer an ‘ultra-cheeky’ fit.