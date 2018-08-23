Rajnath in UP to attend Vajpayee’s ashes immersion journey

New Delhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday arrived in Uttar Pradesh to attend late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s “Asthi Kalash Yatra” (ashes immersion journey) and a tribute meeting.

“Heading to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Shall attend Atalji’s ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ and ‘Shraddhanjali Sabha’ today (Thursday),” Rajnath Singh had tweeted earlier in the day.

The urn carrying the ashes of Vajpayee, who died in New Delhi on August 16, will be sent to 16 prominent rivers of the state on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office-bearers will participate in the journey.