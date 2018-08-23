Maha’s ‘Mission Shakti’ initiative gets Aamir Khan’s support

Mumbai, The Maharashtra government today said its “Mission Shakti” programme, through which it aims to train athletes for national and international competitions, including the Olympics, has received Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s support.

Making the announcement here today, state Finance and Planning Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that the “Dangal” actor would promote this programme.

“Students from tribal, backward and other neglected communities from remote areas of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are full of talent and they have risen to national level in different sports and arts,” Mungantiwar said.

“Aamir Khan will lend support to this noble initiative. He will use his brand value to promote the programme,” he added.

The minister said the actor would visit Chandrapur to support the programme.

“I am thankful to Aamir Khan for accepting my invite of participating in ‘Mission Shakti’. I hope to continue to receive support and cooperation from him,” he said.

As part of ‘Mission Shakti’, the government is focusing on six sports– weight lifting, archery, shooting, swimming, athletics, volleyball and gymnastics.

Mungantiwar, who hails from Chandrapur district, said, “Students from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli region with excellent physical endurance, fitness and high-stamina features will be shortlisted in a rigorous selection test.

“Along with all the necessary educational facilities, the students will be provided training of international level in the related sports type. For this, financial help will be sought from the corporate sector,” he said.

Mungantiwar said the aim of the was to make athletes ready for the Olympics in 2024.