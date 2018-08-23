Kuldip Nayar served the country in various capacities: Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday condoled the death of veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar saying that he served the country in various capacities with great distinction.

In a condolence letter to Nayar’s wife, Bharti, Manmohan Singh wrote: “I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of your beloved husband. He served the country in various capacities with great distinction.

“He was a veteran journalist, diplomat, parliamentarian and author. He wore many hats in his decades of his public life… I write to convey to you and members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this sad occasion.”

Nayar, 95, breathed his last at the Escorts Hospital at 12.30 a.m.

Born on August 14, 1923, in Sialkot (Pakistan), Nayar was among the country’s first syndicated columnists and wrote several books.