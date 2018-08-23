Houses to women a Rakshabandhan gift: Modi

Valsad (Gujarat), The 1 lakh houses given away to women under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (rural) scheme in Gujarat’s Valsad district is a Rakshabandhan gift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

At an event in Jujwa village, Modi also spoke on video to women across 26 districts who are the beneficiaries of these houses.

Over 1.15 lakh residential units have been built at a cost of Rs 1,727 crore.

“I got an opportunity to talk to women across the state today who got their homes under the PM Awas Yojana. It’s a Rakshabandhan gift to my sisters in Gujarat,” Modi said at a public meeting.

“Providing over 1 lakh houses to them before the occasion of Rakshabandhan is really a satisfying moment for me,” he added.

He said the houses were “wonderful” because no middlemen were involved.

“It is my dream, it is our endeavour to ensure that every Indian has his own house by 2022,” said Modi. “Till now we only heard politicians getting their own homes. Now, we are hearing about the poor getting their own homes.”