Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9 in India, available from August 24

Samsung on Wednesday launched its premium Galaxy Note 9 smartphone in India that comes with an improved S Pen, intelligent camera, internal storage up to 1TB and a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+512GB variants, respectively, Galaxy Note 9 will be available in India at both offline and online channels starting August 24 — the same day as worldwide.

“I am pleased to present Galaxy Note 9 on behalf of the 70,000 Samsung employees in India. Since Samsung entered the country in 1995, we have grown together with India and are now the most beloved mobile brand,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, told reporters here.

The 6.4-inch device — being manufactured at the world’s largest mobile factory by Samsung in Noida — comes in Midnight Black and Metallic Copper colour options, with matching S Pen. The Ocean Blue colour variant will come with a yellow S Pen.

Consumers can avail cash back of Rs 6,000 via Paytm Mall or when they make a payment through HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

“They can also exchange their old smartphone, and avail an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 through Samsung upgrade which is now available for other Android phones as well,” Samsung said in a statement.

According to Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, Galaxy Note 9 is a powerful device built for people who expect more.

“For me, it combines the power of a laptop, media streaming device, power bank, external hard drive, gaming console, DSLR camera and a selfie stick. This is what it will deliver to every consumer who chooses to move up to the new Note,” said Warsi.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128 GB) will be available on the Airtel online store at a down payment of Rs 7,900 and an EMI of Rs 2,999 — built-in with a monthly postpaid plan.

Vodafone customers on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can enjoy free Netflix subscription for 12 months, on subscribing to Red postpaid plans of Rs 999 and above.

Customers using Jio can have a 30-day international roaming pack on Jio postpaid on Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 5,000.

The device that runs OS Android 8.1 (Oreo) has Samsung’s very own “Exynos 9 Series 9810” chips for the Indian customers.

“Note fans are Samsung’s most loyal; we know they want it all to get the most out of work and play, and Galaxy Note 9 is the only phone that can keep up with their busy lives,” said Koh.