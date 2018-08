Ex-PM, Fellow Dignitaries Held Prayer for Bhishma Narayan Singh in New Delhi

By DANFES

A prayer meeting for Bhishma Narayan Singh was held in August 21st at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. His prayer meeting was attended by dignitaries from various fraternities.

To name a few who attended the prayer meet are former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former Chief Elections Commissioner GVG Krishnamurti, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former Union Minister Dr Karan Singh, former Governor and Union Minister Shivraj Patil, former Governor BP Singh and Syed Sibtey Razi, former Lt. Governor Iqbal Singh, former MP JK Jain, famous poet Mahesh Manjar and journalist Sunil Dang.