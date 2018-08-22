Clinical India outclass England in 3rd Test

India staged a stunning comeback in the five-match Test rubber on Wednesday by thrashing England by 203 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge here.

In their pursuit of 521 runs for victory, England resumed their innings at 311/9 on the final morning and lasted a little over two overs before losing the final wicket of James Anderson (11) to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. England’s innings closed at 317.

Earlier on day 4, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah wrecked the English line-up to return with five wickets. He was complimented well by the senior pro Ishant Sharma (2/70) while fellow quicks Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya contributed with one wicket apiece.

England will have to blame themselves as the top order flopped against a disciplined Indian attack.

England’s opening conundrum continued to haunt them with both Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings failing in both the innings while skipper Joe Root and No.4 Ollie Pope also had a poor outing.

The home side’s innings would have folded up on Tuesday itself, but the in-form duo of Jos Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62) delayed the inevitable with a 169-run fifth wicket stand.

Bumrah however ended their partnership with the wicket of Buttler before Pandya sent back the injured wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

With the team tottering at 231/6 and more than three sessions to spare, it was only a matter of time for the visitors to clean up the English tail that wagged a bit in the form of Adil Rashid (33 not out) and Anderson (11) taking the game to the final day.

India now trail the five-match rubber 1-2 as they proceed to Hampshire for the fourth Test, starting August 30.

Brief Scores: India 329, 352/7 decl. beat England 161, 317 (Jos Buttler 106, Ben Stokes 62; Jasprit Bumrah 5/85, Ishant Sharma 2/70) by 203 runs.