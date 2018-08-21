Lenovo India appoints Shailendra Katyal in top role

Global technology brand Lenovo India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shailendra Katyal as Executive Director and India PC and Smart Devices Business Group (PCSD) Consumer Leader.

Based in Bengaluru, Katyal will report to Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Lenovo India.

“He played a pivotal role in the organisation during his earlier stint and understands the pulse of the consumer business. This appointment is in line with our growth strategy, as we continue to strengthen our position in the PC market,” Agarwal said in a statement.

Katyal, who has held leadership roles at Wipro, Marico and Lenovo, will focus on driving sustainable, profitable growth across multiple routes-to-market for the consumer business and build a more consumer-centric organisation.

In his previous stint at Lenovo, Katyal started as chief marketing officer for the India region and launched the tablet business in the country.

“We see a lot of headroom for growth for us in the country given the strong technology and product innovation that Lenovo brings to the table as a global technology leader,” said Katyal.