Bihar turned into ‘monster raj’: Tejashwi Yadav

Reports of a woman being paraded naked in a Bihar town prompted Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday to allege the state has been transformed into a ‘jungle and monster raj’.

A mob attacked, stripped and paraded a woman naked in a locality in Bhojpur district on Monday suspecting her for murdering a man. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The mob also torched a few shops.

The clip also showed people making video clips of the incident instead of helping the victim.

Yadav tweeted: “What is happening in my Bihar? Today a woman has been beaten up and paraded naked on the road. You (referring to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi) have transformed Bihar into jungle and monster raj.”

Yadav said he was numb to see the “heart wrenching video clip” of the women.