Pakistan’s ruling party appoints Arif Alvi as presidential candidate

DayAfter

 Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Arif Alvi as the party’s candidate for the office of the President of the country, Information Minister-designate Fawad Ahmed said.

Imran Khan, who is also the Chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), made the announcement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistan will hold the presidential election on September 4 to have a successor to current President Mamnoon Hussain at the end of his five-year-tenure.

Pakistan’s President is elected by the members of the National Assembly or the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament, senate and the four provincial assemblies.

Arif Alvi, a senior politician and currently a member of the National Assembly, is considered as a close confidant of Imran Khan.

He is a founding member of PTI and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013.