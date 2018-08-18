Rahul urges Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately declare the floods in Kerala as a national disaster.

“Dear PM (Prime Minister), please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake,” Gandhi tweeted.

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.