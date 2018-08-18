New Impetus to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

By Priya Hingorani

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has, vide its notification dated July 31, 2018, made it mandatory for private companies to disclose in their annual reports that they have complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). Any non-disclosure would attract penal provisions. Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, has hailed this as a ‘major step towards making the workplace safe for the women in the private sector’, and proposes to also request SEBI to incorporate such disclosure in the corporate governance reports of listed companies.

Given this new impetus to the POSH Act, it would be opportune to revisit certain key provisions of the Act, particularly in the context of companies, and to highlight some of the challenges faced by them in ensuring effective implementation of the Act as well as the way forward in this regard.

Legal Framework

The Indian Constitution embodies the principle of gender equality in its preamble, fundamental rights (Articles 14, 15, 19, 21), fundamental duties (Article 51A) and directive principles (Part IV). However, the specific issue of sexual harassment at workplace remained unaddressed until 1997 when the Supreme Court, in its landmark decision of Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan, drew upon International Conventions, notably the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), to frame guidelines to deal with the issue. The Court directed these guidelines to be implemented until appropriate legislation was passed with respect to workplace sexual harassment. To this end, the POSH Act was enacted, along with the Rules framed thereunder, albeit more than fifteen years later. Other relevant legislation include the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) – Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman, which has been amended by the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 to enhance punishment thereunder); and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which has inserted the following sections after Section 354 of the IPC, namely, Section 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), Section 354B (Assault or criminal use of force to woman with intent to disrobe, Section 354C (Voyeurism), and Section 354D (Stalking), as also Section 376C (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority).

Key Provisions under the POSH Act

The POSH Act provides that no woman shall be subjected to sexual harassment at any workplace. Sexual harassment has been defined to include any one or more of the following unwelcome acts or behaviour (whether directly or by implication) namely:-

physical contact and advances; or

a demand or request for sexual favours; or

making sexually coloured remarks; or

showing pornography; or

any other unwelcome physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct of sexual nature

Further, ‘workplace’ includes inter alia any private sector organization or a private venture, undertaking or enterprise carrying on commercial, professional, vocational, industrial or financial activities; any place visited by the employee arising out of or during the course of employment including transportation provided by the employer for undertaking such journey.

Under the POSH Act, all companies and other organizations with more than 10 employees are required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to inquire into sexual harassment complaints filed by women employees. The ICC must have at least four members – one external member, and at least one-half of total members being women – and shallbe headed by a women employee at a senior level (Presiding Officer). The ICC members shall hold office for a maximum period of three years.

As regards the complaint mechanism, any aggrieved woman may make a complaint in writing to the ICC within a period of three months from the date of incident, provided that where such woman is unable to make a complaint for any reason, her legal heir or such other person as specified in the Rules may do so. Before initiating an inquiry into the complaint, the ICC may at the request of the aggrieved woman attempt resolution of the matter through conciliation. Any inquiry is to be completed within a period of ninety days, at which a minimum of three ICC members (including the Presiding Officer) shall be present. During the pendency of such inquiry, the following reliefs may be recommended by the ICC at the written request of the aggrieved woman:

to transfer the aggrieved woman or the respondent to any other workplace; or

to grant leave to the aggrieved woman up to a period of three months; or

to restrain the respondent from reporting on work performance of the aggrieved woman or writing her confidential report.

Upon completion of the inquiry, the ICC shall report its findings to the employer within a period of ten days, and the employer shall act upon the recommendations of the ICC within sixty days of the receipt thereof.

Challenges and Way Forward

Notwithstanding that the POSH Act has been in force for almost five years now, there remain considerable challenges to its effective implementation. These include:

the lack of legal awareness on the part of both employers and employees;

treatment of sexual harassment at workplace (SHW) as a non-issue, despite its high incidence;

identifying the nuances of SHW (eg. leering, innuendos, off-color jokes);

putting in place a mechanism to encourage women to complain if they face SHW and to ensure a fair process; and

preventing victims from being viewed as troublemakers once they decide to speak up.

In order to overcome these challenges and to take effective measures against sexual harassment at workplace, companies may consider the following:

Putting in place a clear and well-defined sexual harassment policy that indicates zero tolerance of SHW and includes a gender sensitization programme. Some components:

– clear definition of sexual harassment (using examples) – highlight that any behaviour perceived by the woman as unwanted, offensive and unacceptable conduct of a sexual nature constitutes harassment;

– identification of categories of offenders – employees, vendors, customers;

– acknowledgment that not limited to office premises and office timings alone.

Policy to form part of the employee manual and code of conduct adopted by the company.

adopted by the company. Communication of the policy, along with an overview of relevant Indian laws, as part of the induction programme for new joinees.

along with an overview of relevant Indian laws, as part of the induction programme for new joinees. External communication of the policy to third party stakeholders.

to third party stakeholders. Prominent display of the policy within the premises as well as on the company’s intranet portal, with complete details of the procedure for making a complaint, names and contact numbers of members of the ICC.

within the premises as well as on the company’s intranet portal, with complete details of the procedure for making a complaint, names and contact numbers of members of the ICC. Setting up of a 24X7 confidential hotline service – encourage employees to raise issues or clarify doubts.

– encourage employees to raise issues or clarify doubts. Conduct of periodic training for all employees on prevention of sexual harassment and gender sensitisation, with active involvement of the ICC.

for all employees on prevention of sexual harassment and gender sensitisation, with active involvement of the ICC. Training on prevention of sexual harassment as a pre-requisite for appointment as a manager or supervisor.

as a pre-requisite for appointment as a manager or supervisor. ICC to play a proactive role in prevention, besides investigating and resolving cases, of SHW – the members of the ICC should be selected carefully and should consist of persons who are familiar with and sensitive to issues faced by women.

– the members of the ICC should be selected carefully and should consist of persons who are familiar with and sensitive to issues faced by women. Prompt investigation and enforcement of appropriate disciplinary actions -each inquiry should be conducted in accordance with law and the principles of natural justice, and the proceedings appropriately documented and stored.

-each inquiry should be conducted in accordance with law and the principles of natural justice, and the proceedings appropriately documented and stored. Development of a consequence matrix depending upon the severity of the complaint, according to which appropriate action shall be taken against the offender.

depending upon the severity of the complaint, according to which appropriate action shall be taken against the offender. Effective monitoring and review mechanism – effectiveness of the policy should be periodically evaluated using employee surveys as part of the evaluation.

With more and more women joining the workforce every day, and with ongoing efforts to mainstream the implementation of the POSH Act, it is imperative that greater awareness is generated regarding the rights and remedies available under the said Act as well as the steps required to be taken by both employers and employees to ensure effective enforcement of the provisions thereof.

(Author is an Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Views expressed above are completely personal)