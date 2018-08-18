As human beings we should help others in need: Rani Mukerji

Bringing about social change is the onus of every citizen of the world and not just of a handful of those who are in powerful positions, says actress Rani Mukerji, whose films “Black” and “Hichki” have been instrumental in transforming people’s outlook towards those with special needs.

As a celebrity with over two decades of experience in the world of Indian showbiz, Rani has also immersed herself in philanthropic works. While she finds it gratifying, she feels this is not something for actors or businessmen to do alone.

“I think we all being citizens of the world, have a responsibility and it’s not just for the sake of doing certain things because I am an actor, socialite or a business person.

“I think what’s important is that apart from the careers we choose, it is our basic duty as human beings to able to help other human beings… Or help in a cause because that’s what makes us truly citizens of the world,” Rani told IANS in a tete-a-tete here.

Her film “Hichki”, in which she plays a woman with Tourette Sydrome has been widely lauded for spreading awareness on a little known nervous system disorder involving repetitive movements or unwanted sounds, with an entertaining and emotional story at its core.

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) here, Rani was awarded the Best Actress for her role in the film. She feels when a film like this wins an award, it helps in pushing the awareness it sets out to spread.

When “Hichki” had released, Rani had said she won’t take long gaps if the movie works. So when do we see her on-screen again?

“I will be doing projects, and you will be getting to hear about them soon,” she said.

Will she pick another issue-based movie?

“Let’s see… I don’t want to say much. So wait for the announcement,” the actress, looking resplendent in a black ensemble by her forever favourite designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, said with a smile.

Her Melbourne trip was special. More so because her daughter Adira, who was born in December 2015, was travelling with her. She took the little one to the aquarium, zoo, a ‘bouncing garden’ and amusement park to entertain her.

“I got her all the way to Melbourne and it was my duty as a mother to entertain her as much as I could. I took her to an amusement park and it was the first time she sat in a roller coaster. And she is really brave. ‘Mumma, I want to go again’. So, she’s quite a daredevil like that,” Rani said.

Is that like you?

“Yes,” said the proud mother, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

As a mother, patience is one virtue that Rani has realised about herself.

“When you are a working professional and when you’re working round the clock, I think you forget the word patience. Also, I think we as actors are used to the phenomenon because a lot of times we are waiting for shots in the vanity vans and waiting, waiting, waiting till the next shot comes.

“Being a mother I realised there’s no time to sit ideal. For me, it’s 24*7 work and attention. The only time when Adira will not need attention is when she is in deep sleep. The rest of the time I have to be all attentive for her.”

Rani is glad she was able to break the cliche around actresses who become mothers. It was her husband who pushed her to work.

But what about being directed by him?

“I think there are some things that we should just leave for later… Probably Adira will make that phenomenon happen… I guess, all in time.”