Striker Leonardo Ulloa motivated by Mexican adventure

Argentine striker Leonardo Ulloa has said that he was convinced to join Mexico’s Pachuca by what the club offered “on all levels”.

Ulloa signed with the Liga MX side on a one-year deal after parting ways with Premier League club Leicester City earlier this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I have spent nearly 11 years in Europe and I needed a change,” Ulloa told a news conference on Thursday.

“I had several options to choose from. I gave it a lot of thought and took the decision to come here due to what Pachuca have offered me on all levels. The club’s plans are very exciting.”

Ulloa scored 20 goals in 102 appearances for Leicester after joining the club from Brighton in 2014. He was a part of the Foxes team that won the 2015-16 Premier League title, the first top-flight championship in their 132-year history.

Pachuca are currently last in the MX Liga Apertura standings with just one point from four matches. Ulloa’s first match for his new team will be against Lobos BUAP on Saturday.

“It’s a nice challenge to be at a club that has big plans,” the 32-year-old said.

“I want to be able to contribute and enjoy my football. I hope to be able to help the team to rise up the table.”