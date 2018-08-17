India is a corrupt, pretentious, indisciplined country: Annu Kapoor

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who is gearing up for his forthcoming web series “Home”, has said India is a corrupt, pretentious, hypocritical and indisciplined country.

Annu spoke to the media at the trailer launch of ALT Balaji’s web series “Home”. He was at the event with co-actors Chetna Pande, Parikshit Sahni, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, director Habib Faisal and producer Ekta Kapoor here on Thursday.

“Home” is inspired by true events. It narrates the story of a family struggling to fight for their home, which is stuck in the corrupt hands of builders.

As illegal construction is a very relevant issue in India, Annu was asked who is to be blamed — the government, bureaucrats, contractor or owner of the house.

He said: “Our country is one of the corrupt, pretentious, hypocrite and indisciplined countries of the world and there are many reasons for that. The race that refuses to take collective responsibility of the motherland and the society, will become like India.

“I have often heard people saying politicians are corrupt, but you elect them. You are corrupt, and that’s why you are electing them. So, it’s an interrelated relationship. When you don’t have power, that time you feel exploited and people who have power, they exploit others. So, it’s not that easy.

“Your entire system is damaged because you are corrupt. Till the time, you will not send an honest individual in the parliament, till that time, this whining and cribbing will continue”.

He also spoke about how the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act is not being implemented properly in various parts of India.

“The government of India has introduced RERA bill. It is like a tiger who doesn’t have paws because government of India has introduced it in a way where they have left it on state governments to modify or rectify a couple of things.

“The moment you leave it to the local administration, that time you have to realise that the nexus of politicians, builders and bureaucrats are legal in this country.

“I think we actors, directors and producers of shows and the media are after-products of the whole system and the day we will realise our collective responsibility, this question will not arise. In Mumbai, now there aren’t many cases of mafias but it will take some time.”

“Home” is directed by Habib Faisal. The 12-episode show will be streaming on the ALT Balaji app and the website from August 29.