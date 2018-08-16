MP Congress leaders wish for Vajpayee’s speedy recovery

Bhopal, Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday expressed concern over former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s declining health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Vajpayee’s condition continued to be critical on Thursday after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, issued an emergency bulletin late on Wednesday saying he was “critical and on life support”.

The 93-year-old BJP stalwart had been at AIIMS for the last nine weeks since June 11.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath said: “We all are worried about Vajpayee’s ill heath. We hope for his speedy recovery and longevity.”

The party’s state election campaign committee head and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia also prayed for the three time former Prime Minister’s health and tweeted: “India needs the presence and guidance of such great people and patriots who keep their principles and values supreme.”

Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly, Ajay Singh tweeted: “Atalji is an icon of India’s politics. His presence guides the politicians. I wish for his speedy recovery.”