India lost a great son: Rahul Gandhi

ongress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee calling him a “great son of India”.

Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday evening after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on June 11.

“Today, India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family and all his admirers. We will miss him,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The release from the hospital said that his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and was put on life support system.

“Despite the best efforts, we have lost him today,” it read.

Gandhi visited Vajpayee earlier in the day.