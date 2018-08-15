Kashmir problem can’t be resolved with bullets: Modi

Repeating the words used last year on Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Kashmirs problems can be resolved only by embracing its people, not with bullets or abuses.

In his speech on the 72nd Independence Day at the Red Fort here, he said his government was following the teachings of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Atalji called for ‘insaniyat’ (humanity), ‘Kashmiriat’ (eclectic Kashmiri culture) and ‘jamhooriyat’ (democracy). I also said that the issues in Kashmir can be resolved by embracing the people of Kashmir.”

Modi said his government was committed for the all-round development of all sections and regions in Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s only Muslim-majority state.

He said Jammu and Kashmir, now under Governor’s Rule, would hold the much-awaited Panchayat and local body elections. He did not say when.