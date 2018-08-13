Web space has opened in a big way: Shabana Azmi

Mumbai, The space for out-of-the-box cinema has shrunk because movie-making has become an expensive medium but veteran actor Shabana Azmi sees a lot of potential in streaming services, which have arrived on the scene in a big way.

The actor believes the web offers more freedom to experiment.

“This is not the era of out-of-the-box films because filmmaking is an expensive thing. It is not just an art form where you just need a vessel and a paint brush and put efforts to paint it.

“Other than making a film, one has to spend money on promotions and marketing. So obviously, you look for markets that are safer,” Azmi told PTI in an interview.

She believes this is also the reason why stars rule the box office because their presence helps market a film better.

“Today a film without stars is almost impossible to reach the theatres and even if they do, it is completely a guarded secret, I mean, not many people are aware.

“(But) The web space has opened with Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar, and we have to embrace it. It is new technology that is inevitable. One has to grab that place. It is not subject to certification (censor), so you have a lot more freedom to say things that might not be palatable to the most,” she added.