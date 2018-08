New Delhi, Veteran BJP leader L K Advani today condoled the death of former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, saying he was an inspiration for upcoming parliamentarians.

Chatterjee was a distinguished and outstanding parliamentarian and had a forceful presence in the House. He strongly advocated for the independence of the Lok Sabha speaker’s chair, Advani said in a statement.

“He was a man of committed ideals and was an inspiration for upcoming parliamentarians,” the BJP leader added.