Trump’s SC pick’s confirmation hearing in September

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, US President Donald Trump’s nominee to be a Supreme Court Justice, will begin his Senate confirmation hearings on September 4, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced.

“He’s met dozens of senators who have nothing but positive things to say,” Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said in a statement on Friday.

“At this current pace, we have plenty of time to review the rest of emails and other records that we will receive from President Bush and the National Archives. It’s time for the American people to hear directly from Judge Kavanaugh at his public hearing.”

Grassley said he expects the hearing to last three or four days, CNN reported.

Trump nominated Kavanaugh to the high court last month to fill the spot of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh needs just 50 votes to be confirmed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier on Friday that he hopes Kavanaugh would be confirmed by the Senate “before the first Monday in October”.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Kavanaugh was looking forward to speaking with Congress, reports CNN.

“With the Senate already reviewing more documents than for any other Supreme Court nominee in history, Chairman Grassley has lived up to his promise to lead an open, transparent and fair process,” Shah said on Friday.

“Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to addressing the Judiciary Committee in public hearings for the American people to view.”