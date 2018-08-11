Happy with my game in an era of legends: Kaif

“I was playing under some of the best players and they all became the legends… when you have so much of competition in the team then it’s also difficult for the selectors to make room for younger players like me.

With the advent of Twenty20 cricket in and around 2007, the game took some serious turns. Several technically sound batsmen failed to keep up with the growing demands of the fast-paced format.

Among them was Kaif, who also conceded that he was more of a Test batsman unlike explosive batters like Yuvraj Singh and others.

“I was more suited to Test cricket, though I didn’t play much of it. With my technique, I was like Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid… I have watched them a lot.”

“I was never like Yuvraj… I like to spend some time at the crease; but I played 125 ODIs,” said Kaif, who scored 2,753 runs, including two hundreds and 17 half-centuries in the shorter version of the game.

Kaif, who plied his trade for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit, however shifted base to Andhra and then to Chhattisgarh during the later stages of his career.

Probed about the reason behind this, Kaif said: “I was looking for new challenges that’s why I shifted to Andhra and then I went to Chattisgarh, and they made their debut in Ranji Trophy under my captaincy.”