Rajasthan HC issues notice on expense details of Gaurav Yatra

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued notice to the BJP state unit chief on a PIL regarding the expenses incurred on the party’s ongoing ‘Gaurav Yatra’ led by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the state, a lawyer said.

The court directed Bharatiya Janata Party state unit President Madanlal Saini to submit his party’s stand on the expenses by August 16, said petitioner-advocate Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma.

Sharma’s PIL was taken up in the court of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog.

On August 4, BJP President Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ from Charbhuja temple in Rajsamund, which is being seen as the official start of the party’s campaigning ahead of the Assembly polls this year.

The PIL mentioned that the ‘Gaurav Yatra’ was a ruling party initiative and questioned the state government orders to the Public Works Department on August 1 to make arrangements for setting up the stage, sound system, decoration etc for the yatra by inviting tenders for the same.

The PIL listed as respondents the state Chief Secretary, PWD Principal Secretary and Chief Engineer and BJP state unit President Madanlal Saini.

He also questioned the delegation of tasks to officials of Information and Public Relations Department for publicity work.

Sharma told IANS that advocates for the Chief Secretary and PWD told the court on Friday that orders pertaining to expenses for the yatra have since been withdrawn.

However, Sharma said, the Chief Justice maintained that hearing in the matter is mandatory and thus issued a show-cause notice to Saini who was directed to present his party’s stand by August 16.

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot has claimed that government funds are being misused for the yatra and showed to the media state government orders to PWD officials on the issue.