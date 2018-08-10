Politics is never a topic of discussion in our household: Aisha

Actress Aisha Sharma, daughter of politician Ajit Sharma, will make her acting debut in Bollywood with the film “Satyameva Jayate” that deals with political system and corruption. But she says politics is never a topic of discussion in their family.

“Though my father is a politician, politics is never a topic of discussion in our household. Politics is my father’s passion, but he never brings that to our home. So, me and my sister have grown up with our own mind and none of the decisions are forced on us.

“As a youngster, of course, I hold a strong opinion on certain matters. But I do not have a political opinion on every matter around us,” Aisha told IANS.

She believes that due to social media, youngsters have a voice and awareness about the country’s political situation.

“We may or may not agree with each other’s views, but we have our own views. The opinion of the youth of India cannot be ignored by the elders anymore because we are an aware generation.”

Aisha will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in “Satyameva Jayate”, which is releasing on August 15.

She is playing an animal lover and a vet in the film.

“She (her character) speaks her mind and stands for what she believes is right. As an individual, I love animals. I have a dog and I have a tattoo of my dog also. So, I really love my dog. I think that is one of the common factors between me and my character Shikha in the film,” she said.