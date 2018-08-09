Delhi Half Marathon advanced to October 21

In a move to avoid the winter smog and pollution in the national capital, Procam International, the organisers of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM), on Thursday advanced the 11th edition of the IAAF Gold Label Race to October 21.

Around 35,000 running enthusiasts are expected to take part in the annual race, as the organisers announced the registrations for all five categories — Half Marathon (21.097km), Great Delhi Run (6km), Open 10K, Senior Citizens Run (4.3km) and Champions with Disability Run (2.4Km).

The registration for the Half Marathon and Open 10K will commence on Friday and stay open till September 7. Registrations for the Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and the Champions with Disability Run will also open on Friday and close on September 28.

Announcing the details of the upcoming race, Procam International Joint Managing Director Vivek Singh, said: “This year is a special milestone for us, as Procam completes 30 years and to see our vision taking shape in this fashion is very satisfying.”

“When we introduced this distance in Delhi, we always believed that it had the potential to be one of the world’s most prestigious races and more importantly get Delhi running,” he added.half