15 dead in Kerala rains

Fifteen people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy showers lashed Kerala, authorities said on Thursday.

Idukki district remained the worst affected with 10 deaths, of which five from one family lost their lives after their house caved in due to a mudslide.

The other five victims were from Malappuram district who were washed away by the waters of the Chaliyar river that has increased to its highest levels since 1994.

State Power Minister M.M. Mani, who hails from Idukki, said: “Things are pretty bad and I have visited the affected areas and on Thursday morning, the shutters of the Idamalyar dam was opened. We will open one shutter of the Idukki dam also…”

The Idukki dam’s shutter was last opened in 1992.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting here to assess the situation.