Make world more ‘inclusive place: Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, Actor Tiger Shroff, who has extended their support for mental health and disability with a bhangra pop track titled “Dimaag ke taale tod na” by a band named 6-Pack Band 2.0 and Brooke Bond Red Label tea. He urges to be patient, accepting differences and make this world a more inclusive place.

The song features Tiger and singer Mika Singh, who urge people to open their minds against biases, prejudice and accept people irrespective of their differences. On the other hand, the 6-Pack Band 2.0 also shows the world that no disability can hold you back, if given the right kind of love and support.

“Children are our future and it was so inspiring to get to know and perform with the 6-Pack Band. I love how each one of them takes each day as it comes with a smile. I think all of us can learn how to be more patient, understanding and accepting of all our differences and make this world a more inclusive place,” Tiger said in a statement.

Tiger says he is grateful to have been part of “this for it has certainly taught me to value life a little more!”

The music video featuring Tiger has been inspired by a real-life incident involving a differently abled person who was intimidated by an experience that most special needs people and their parents have been through at some stage.

“We are delighted about the launch of Brooke Bond Red Label 6 Pack Band 2.0’s next song which is yet another call for a more inclusive world,” Shiva Krishnamurthy General Manager, Brooke Bond Red Label, Hindustan Unilever said.