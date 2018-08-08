I wouldn’t mind doing more web series: Rajat

Mumbai, “Girl In The City” actor Rajat Barmecha finds the digital platform a fun medium to explore and he doesn’t mind doing more web series.

Rajat, who played the lead role in the film “Udaan”, is currently seen as Kartik in bindass Originals’ series “Girl In The City” chapter three.

Asked what gives him more creative satisfaction — web series or movies — the actor said in a statement: “As an actor, I don’t think it is right to choose. For me, what matters is a good script.”

“Of course, I started with movies and it will always have a special meaning in my life. Many feel that actors shouldn’t take up web (series), but for me if the character is interesting that is what matters.

“Web series is fun to explore. I wouldn’t mind doing more web series if I get to play characters like Kartik.”