Equity indices hit fresh highs; auto, metal stocks up

The key Indian equity indices on Tuesday touched fresh record levels for the second straight day with healthy buying in auto and metal stocks.

Minutes into trade, both the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 hit their all-time highs of 37,876.87 points and 11,428.95 points respectively.

At 9.25 a.m., the wider Nifty50 traded 11,405.75 points, higher by 18.65 points or 0.16 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,849.21 points, traded at 37,735.18 points (9.25 a.m.) – higher by 43.29 points or 0.11 per cent — from its previous close of 37,691.89 points.

It touched an intra-day low of 37,718.19 points so far.