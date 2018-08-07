Argentina to play Colombia, Guatemala in friendlies

Argentina will meet Guatemala and Colombia in international friendlies next month in the US, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said.

The clash with Guatemala will take place in Los Angeles on September 7 and will be followed four days later by the duel with Colombia in New Jersey, reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement comes less than a week after the AFA announced that Lionel Scaloni and Pablo Aimar would take charge of Argentina’s national team on an interim basis.

The pair replaces Jorge Sampaoli, who was relieved of his duties last month following the Albiceleste’s fitful World Cup campaign in Russia, which ended with a 4-3 loss to eventual champions France in the round of 16.

Two-time world champions Argentina are currently fifth in the FIFA world rankings.