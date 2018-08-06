Sensex, Nifty settle at record closing levels; banking stocks surge

The key Indian equity indices — S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — settled at their record closing levels on Monday driven by positive global cues.

Earlier in the day, Sensex had touched an all-time intra-day high of 37,805.25 points and the Nifty50 hit its fresh record level of 11,427.65 points.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, metal and auto stocks, analysts said.

At 3.30 p.m. the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed 11,387.10 points, higher by 26.30 points or 0.23 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,714.70 points, closed at 37,691.89 points (3.30 p.m.) – higher by 135.73 points or 0.36 per cent — from its previous close of 37,556.16 points. It touched an intra-day low of 37,643.29 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex so were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Hero MotoCorp while the major losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Tata Motors (DVR).