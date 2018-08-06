Raje’s ‘Gaurav Yatra is her ‘Vidai Yatra’, says Gehlot

Citing suicide by one more farmer in Rajasthan on Sunday, former state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday dubbed Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s “Gaurav Yatra” as “Vidai Yatra”.

In a Facebook post, Gehlot questioned Raje as to which “gaurav” (honour) she is trying to boast of at a time when the state is witnessing a high rate of suicides by farmers.

He wrote that it is a shame for Rajasthan that the farmers are killing themselves due to extreme financial hardship. He referred to a physically challenged farmer Mangalam Meghwal (30), who was found hanging at his house on Sunday morning.

According the family of deceased farmer, he had taken a loan of Rs 2.98 lakh from the Punjab National Bank, out of which he had returned Rs 1.95 lakh. But as the remaining part was unpaid, on the bank’s suggestion, the SDM on August 2 ordered for actioning of his 3.05-hectare land.

On August 7, the land was to be auctioned and the stressed man committed suicide two days prior to it.

The family of the deceased and farmer leaders refused to collect his body unless the auction order was cancelled. They relented only after the administration assured that they would look into the matter.

Gehlot said that at a time when farmers of Rajasthan are facing tough times, such yatra raises several questions on the state government.

The state government has failed on all fronts, including providing relief to the farmers. “But surprisingly, the state government seems unwilling to accept the fact that a large number of farmers have committed suicide,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also said that Raje, it seems, feels honoured to misuse hard-earned money of tax-payers and the government machinery for fake publicity of her so-called achievements.

“She has a notion that she shall grab the Chief Minister’s seat this year too by making tall claims. But this time, she shall not be successful in her endeavour and this yatra will prove to be her ‘Vidai Yatra’,” he said.

“#Farmers in state are committing suicide n CM Smt. Raje is carrying out #RajasthanGauravYatra,” tweeted Gehlot.

“Most heart wrenching to know that one more farmer ended his life so tragically in #Nagaur #Rajasthan due to debt burden. BJP govt has totally failed in providing any relief to farmers,” he wrote in Twitter.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot has also asked Raje as to what honour she is claiming after issuing orders of auctioning of the land of a farmer who was finding it difficult to pay the loan instalments.