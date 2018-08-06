Delhi to get its own Public Service Commission

On the first day of the Delhi Assembly monsoon session, the AAP government on Monday passed a resolution to create a Delhi Public Service Commission, which will not only give power to the state government over officers recruited through it but also provide basic “services” in the city.

While presenting the resolution, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Commission would be created “within a period of six weeks from the date of adoption of this resolution”.

Taking cognizance of a huge number of vacancies in various sectors of governance, Bharadwaj said: “Unfulfilled vacancies are increasing in number every year due to huge workload on … UPSC, leading to further deficiencies in delivery of services.”

Hence, he said, the Delhi Assembly resolves that there shall be a separate Public Service Commission for Delhi.

“The government shall take all necessary steps to complete the process of creating this Commission so that the deficiency in providing services – be it in education, health, environment, education, transport or various other general sectors – becomes a thing of past and Delhi emerges as a role model for all those willing to compete in doing good for people,” he said.