17 opposition parties to move EC against EVMs: TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sougata Roy on Monday questioned the “neutrality” of EVM machines and said that 17 opposition parties are planning to represent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demand that EVMs should be scrapped and ballot papers should be brought back to ensure fair voting.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Roy said: “In our election system, we now have the EVM, now the neutrality of the EVM has been questioned and we feel that it has been compromised.”

“TMC has demonstrated outside the Parliament on the demand that ballot papers be brought back in the election process. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a call to all opposition… to demand ballot papers be brought back.

“An advanced country like the US, they still have ballot papers… We have no proof that EVMs cannot be compromised,” he added.

He further said: “Seventeen opposition parties are planning to get together to represent to the ECI. But, this has to be implemented through the Law Ministry which is in-charge of conducting elections and supervises over the ECI, an independent body under Article 324.”

“That is why… I reiterate the demand of TMC and of all opposition parties that the EVM should be scrapped and ballot papers should be brought back to ensure a fair voting so that there is no hacking, no manipulation of the EVMs by the ruling party or, their cohorts,” he added.