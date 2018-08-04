Shah flags off ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in Rajasthan, kicks off poll campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday flagged off “Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra” at Charbhuja temple in Rajsamund, which is also being seen as the official start of the party’s election campaign in the state.

Before flagging off the Yatra, Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje offered prayers in the renowned Vishnu temple.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion, Shah asked the Congress to give an account of the work done by its leaders during their four generations of rule.

“Instead of shooting 40 questions, you should present the report card of the last four generations of Congress, which ruled the country for many decades,” he said.

The BJP chief said that Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra has been converted into a victory march as the Chief Minister of this state is taking out this procession and is ready to present her report card before the public for the works done during her tenure, he said.

Attacking the Congress, he said that the Congress leaders failed to make any significant achievement during their successive terms in the government.

“Rajasthan was referred to as a “Beemaru” state earlier. But ever since Raje took over the reins, the state is being counted as a developed state.”

On Friday, Raje performed pooja of the bus to be used in the Yatra, which the party is calling as “Vijay Rath” (victory juggernaut).

Meanwhile, refuting the charges levelled by Shah, state Congress vice president Archana Sharma said that the BJP leaders, instead of answering a decent question, are issuing indecent statements.

“‘Who has authorised the PWD officials to organise this political event?’ was our question and the BJP has failed to answer the same. It seems they are baffled and hence are beating around the bush instead of speaking to the point,” she said.