Oil India awards Rs 20 lakh to sprinter Hima Das

Guwahati, Hima Das, the first Indian to win a gold medal in a tract event at the World Junior Athletics Championships in 2018, has been awarded a grant of Rs 20 lakh by Oil India Ltd.

The public sector oil major’s CMD Utpal Bora told reporters here today that the financial aid was being given to the champion sprinter, hailing from Assam, to help her prepare for upcoming tournaments, including the Olympics.

Das clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland last month.

Bora also said a scholarship of Rs 17,000 per month was being paid to sports persons from Assam, including 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad member Riyan Parag and promising table tennis player Trisha Gogoi, to help them participate in tournaments.