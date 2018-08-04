For outsiders it is tough to get big films, says Ashrut Jain

Mumbai, With two releases this year, Rishi Kapoor’s “Mulk” and Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”, Ashrut Jain believes things are finally looking good for him as it is extremely tough for an outsider to bag big projects.

The actor, who previously featured in films like “Ram-Leela” and “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, says for people with no backing it’s extremely important that they are good in their craft.

“It is very tough to bag big films. It’s next to impossible. There are nearly ten thousand people who come to this city everyday, my competition is with all of them,” Ashrut told PTI.

“People like us who are self made, we don’t get recommendation calls. So for us, our craft is everything, talent is our godfather. The biggest and the only security in the industry is your craft,” he adds.

Hailing from Jabalapur, Ashrut came to Mumbai for higher studies and a dream to make it big in Bollywood. For nearly three years, he worked in Yash Raj Film’s casting department before making his foray in films.

Today, there is a debate surrounding how star kids have it easier than outsiders but the actor says he does not find nepotism wrong.

“I don’t find nepotism wrong at all. Today me and a star kid will be judged by the same audience. We can’t escape that. The difference is, an outsider has to audition, his audition will then travel to a chain of several people before he gets a call. But a star kid’s audition reaches the right place directly.”

Currently, he is excited that his recent release “Mulk”, where he plays Rashid, a young Muslim man who gets embroiled in a terror plot, is getting good reviews.

The actor says he thoroughly enjoyed working with Rishi Kapoor.

“Rishi sir’s improvisational skill is excellent. He is a happy go luck man and extremely sweet. Working with seasoned actors organically enhances your performance. They know new actors would get slightly intimidated so they make you comfortable.”

Ashrut will be playing a lawyer in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”, that has Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead. It is scheduled to release on September 21.