Cezanne Khan ‘super excited’ for reboot of ‘Kasautii…’

Mumbai, Actor Cezanne Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” in 2001, is thrilled about the upcoming reboot of the love saga.

“This show is very close to my heart as it has given me everything that I am today. I am super excited for the reboot of the show. It’s refreshing and feels wonderful,” Cezanne said in a statement.

“Watching the musical teaser made me feel super nostalgic. I relived my time as Anurag and cannot wait to see what the how the new Anurag (actor Parth Samthaan) will be in the show. I have not seen too many episodes of my season as I was busy shooting most of the time. Hence, I am all the more excited to watch the show now.”

Asked if he would like to reprise his role, he said: “I wish I could play Anurag again in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ but this time the cast is going to be young and vibrant. It will be a delight to watch them for all the generations who might have missed out on ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ back then.”

“Kasautii Zindagii Kay” will premiere on StarPlus on September 10.