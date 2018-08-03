SC dismisses PIL for C-section guidelines

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the government for framing guidelines for caesarean deliveries in hospitals.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice R. Banumathi and Justice Navin Sinha said the petition was an abuse of the process of law and asked the petitioner to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 within four weeks to the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The PIL filed by Reepak Kansal alleged that private hospitals are conducting unnecessary caesarean surgeries.

There have been numerous instances where private hospitals in India performed C-section operations without medical reasons, only to make money, the petitioner had pleaded.