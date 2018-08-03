No one will be spared in Muzaffarpur case: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that no one will be spared in the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur district.

“I am ashamed of what happened in Muzaffarpur. I was pained by it,” he said while speaking at a gathering here.

“I can assure you that no one will be spared.”

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the case since it took over on Sunday.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.