KC Mittal Wins Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi Poll, DK Singh His Deputy

By DANFES

KC Mittal has been declared Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi while DK Singh has won the post of Vice Chairman and Ved Prakash Sharma has been declared winner for the post of Representative to the Bar Council of India. The Elections to the Bar Council of Delhi for the post of Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Representative to the Bar Council of India were held on Juky 28th, 2018.

KC Mittal was earlier Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi in 2001-2003, he also held the post of President, Delhi High Court Bar Association 2007-2009 and is a prominent leader of the Bar, enjoying great popularity with the advocates. Sh. Ved Prakash Sharman has been a Former Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. Sh. D.K. Singh is a First time member of the Bar Council of Delhi.

The new elected team has a vision to herald the body to new heights to focus on various challenges confronting the legal profession and the problems faced by the lawyers in general and young lawyers in particular.

The Bar Council of Delhi is the statutory body which regulates all lawyers in Delhi with nearly 70,000 members. The results hold significant prominence as the elections were held after a span of almost 9 years and nearly 30,000 lawyers had voted in the elections held on 16th& 17th March, 2018.