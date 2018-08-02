Monsoon remains less active in Himachal, Manali coldest

The southwest monsoon remained less active in Himachal Pradesh with only few areas witnessing rains in 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said today.

Chail received the highest rainfall of 23 mm, followed by Saluni (10.4 mm), Shimla (3.7 mm), Palampur 3 (mm) and Chamba (1 mm).

The tourist town of Manali remained the coldest with a low of 12.2 degree Celsius, followed by Kufri (12.4), Kalpa (13), Keylong (14), Chail (14.4), Dalhousie (14.9) and Shimla (15.8).

Una was the hottest with the maximum temperature settling at 33.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhuntar (33), Mandi (32.1) and Hamirpur (31.5), the department said.