Air hostess suicide case: HC extends interim protection to in-laws

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest given to the in-laws of an air hostess who fell to her death from the terrace of her home here.

Justice Mukta Gupta extended the interim protection to R.S. Singhvi and his wife Sushma till September 17.

As the Delhi Police informed the court that the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch on Wednesday and sought more time to file a reply on the Singhvi couple’s plea seeking anticipatory bail, the court granted them three more weeks to file its response.

The victim Anissia Batra’s husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested July 16.

On July 23, Justice Gupta granted interim protection to Mayank’s till August 2.

Batra’s family has alleged that it was a case of murder even as the police registered a suicide case on July 15.

The victim fell off the terrace of her home in Panchsheel Park in Hauz Khas area on July 13.

The FIR said the woman was assaulted ever since her marriage in February 2016.