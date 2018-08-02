AIADMK MLA Bose dies of cardiac arrest

A.K. Bose, a legislator from Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK, died here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, said party officials.

A three-time MLA, Bose, 69, has been unwell for the past couple of years. He had been elected from Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency.

Bose was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on Wednesday evening and died early on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

The Thiruparankundram constituency will see a second by-election in two years.

In the 2016 elections, S.M. Seenivelu won the seat but he died before taking oath as a lawmaker. Bose then won the by-election.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam have expressed their condolences to Bose’s family.

Following the death of Bose, AIADMK’s strength including the Speaker came down to 116 in the 234-member assembly. The DMK has 89 members.